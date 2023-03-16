Family Feud Contestant Arrested and Charged With Murdering Estranged Wife

A former Family Feud contestant is being accused of killing his estranged wife.

Timothy W. Bliefnick, 39, was charged March 13 with two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion in the death of Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, who was found dead in her Illinois home on Feb. 23, according to court documents.

"It was not a random act of violence," Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County State's Attorney, said at a press conference March 13, according to People. "However, it is equally as important to recognize the event for what it is—an act of domestic violence."

Timothy's attorney Casey Schnack, however, confirmed to E! News that her client plans to plead not guilty at his court hearing later this month.

"We've hit the ground running in preparing Tim's defense and have spent the majority of our time preparing preliminary motions with certain items of evidence we believe to be out there," Casey shared. "We've spoken to several members of Tim's family that are standing behind him and can speak to his character. Tim maintains his presumption of innocence until a judge takes that away from him."

Timothy, who had been separated from his wife for two years according to his attorney, appeared on a 2020 episode of Family Feud with his parents and siblings.

During the episode, host Steve Harvey asked Timothy, "What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" He responded, "Honey, I love you, but, 'Said I do.'"

"Not my mistake, not my mistake," Timothy, who played football at Quincy University before becoming a sales executive continued. "I love my wife. I'm gonna get in trouble for that, aren't I?"

After Fox News Digital first discovered the clip, his attorney told the outlet, "It's a game show. A silly answer to a silly question on a silly show doesn't make one a murderer."

As family and friends continue mourning the loss of Rebecca, an online obituary confirms she was a certified trauma nurse and a sexual assault nurse examiner.

And while Rebecca was dedicated to her professional life, her obituary says her greatest passion was being a mom to her three sons Deacon, Greyson and Arlin, who she shared with Timothy.

"Her boys were her world, her life's greatest gifts," her obituary stated. "She was the quintessential ‘boy mom,' aptly illustrated by building, for Halloween, Transformers costumes that actually transformed, creating custom ‘first day of school' posters each year, and jumping all-in with fishing and frog hunting and anything sports. Her Catholic faith was of great importance, and she worked diligently to instill her love for God in her boys."