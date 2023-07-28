Emmy Awards

Emmys to be postponed because of writer and actor strikes

No new date has been determined, according to officials familiar with the production plans

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which had been scheduled for September, is being postponed due to a strike by both screenwriters and actors, according to officials familiar with the production plans. No new date has been determined, the officials said.

Variety reported earlier Thursday that the awards show would be moved out of September, citing information conveyed to vendors. The Emmys broadcast had been scheduled for Sept. 18.

Screenwriters went on strike in May, with pay in a streaming era as a major issue. (The Writers Guild of America represents some editorial employees of the NBCUniversal News Group).

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents actors and others, voted earlier this month to go on strike. The vote to strike came after the union failed to reach a contract deal with a trade group representing major studios. (The group represents Comcast, the corporation that owns NBC News).

