‘Devastated' Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Woman Falls to Her Death at Concert

Kenny Chesney is mourning the loss of a fan following an incident at his recent show.

The country music star, 54, said he was heartbroken after learning that a woman fell to her death from an escalator at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver toward the end of his July 30 concert.

"I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show," Chesney told The Denver Post July 31. "There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking. Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more."

He added, "For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family's loss, I grieve with them and for them."

E! News has reached out to Chesney's rep and has not heard back yet.

The woman was sitting on the railing of the escalator when she fell to the concourse below and died as a result of her injuries, according to The Denver Post, citing Denver police spokesman Nate Magee.

Magee shared that the victim's identity and age have not been publicly revealed, adding that he did not know specific details about her death, including how far she fell or if she died at the stadium or at a hospital.

Though her death is currently being investigated, Magee said that he does not believe she was pushed. "To my understanding, there was none of that," he said, "it was just an accidental fall, I don't think anyone pushed her or anything like that."

On July 31, the Empower Field at Mile High stadium released a statement following the tragedy.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday's concert at Empower Field at Mile High," the stadium tweeted. "There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation."