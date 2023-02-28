Rapper Kodak Black Avoids Return to Jail, Will Enter Drug Treatment Program

Superstar rapper Kodak Black appeared in a Florida courtroom Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued for allegedly violating his bail conditions by failing a drug test earlier this month.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, sported a bright, multi-colored suit for his appearance before Broward Judge Barbara Duffy.

NBC 6 Kodak Black appears in a Broward County courtroom on Feb. 28, 2023.

According to the Broward County Clerk of Courts, Black violated the conditions of his pretrial release related to an oxycodone trafficking charge.

Authorities said the warrant was issued last week after the 25-year-old rapper from Pompano Beach failed to submit to random drug and alcohol testing on Feb. 3.

A few days later, on Feb. 8, he took a drug and alcohol test, which revealed traces of Fentanyl, authorities said.

As a result, Black’s release was revoked and an arrest warrant was signed by a Broward County judge Thursday.

In court Tuesday, Black's attorney called into question the urine test, saying the rapper and another person submitted a sample at the same time and that they could have been mixed up.

"Whatever I need to do, cry, beg, I’ll do it. But there’s so much about this situation that isn’t right," Black told Duffy. "I don’t know why people be so hungry to send me to jail."

Ultimately, Duffy said she'd allow Black to attend a 30-day drug treatment program. The program will begin next week after Black performs at the Rolling Loud music festival in Inglewood, California.

Black was initially arrested in July 2022 after Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled him over and found 31 oxycodone tablets and $74,960 in cash, in addition to driving with an expired driver’s license and tags, authorities said.

Despite his run-ins with the law, Black has also been a great advocate for his hometown, often participating in philanthropic events to help those in need.