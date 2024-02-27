Originally appeared on E! Online

Adele is taking it easy while she focuses on her health.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer shared with fans that she will be postponing her Las Vegas residency — which is scheduled through the end of June — for all of March under doctor's orders.

"I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break," the 35-year-old shared on social media Feb. 27. "I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders [sic] I have no choice but to rest thoroughly."

Adele noted that the upcoming five weekends of shows would be moved to a later date, saying, "We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap."

The Grammy winner expressed her love for her disappointed fans as well, adding in her caption, "I love you, I'll miss you like mad and I'm sorry for the inconvenience x."

This isn't the first time Adele has had to postpone her residency at the Caesars Palace hotel, as she originally pushed back the show's 2022 debut from January to November so she could bring her vision to life.

"It was the worst moment in my career, by far," she told Elle in August 2022. "I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating."

But ultimately, she knew it was the right decision to wait before she set fire to the rain.

"It actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do," she continued. "And I don't think many people would have done what I did. I'm very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs."

And Adele made it worth the wait, telling the crowd at her opening show, "Thank you so much for coming back to me. It looks just like I imagined it would."

