Jeff Bridges

Actor Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma, Says ‘Prognosis Is Good'

Bridges is well-known as "The Dude" for his role in "The Big Lebowski"

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good.

The actor channeled his The Dude character from “The Big Lebowski” in a statement on social media about the diagnosis Monday evening.

He said he understands the disease is serious. He expressed gratitude to his family, friends and medical team and promised to keep fans posted on his recovery.

Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee known for his roles in “Starman,” “True Grit,” “The Last Picture Show” and many other films. He won an Academy Award in 2010 for “Crazy Heart” and was most recently nominated for playing a grizzled lawman in “Hell or High Water.”

The affable Bridges is considered Hollywood royalty, the son of actors Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, who both died in 1998.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jeff Bridges
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us