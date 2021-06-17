Willis Tower Renovation Creates Stunning Indoor, Outdoor Public Spaces

Chicago's tallest building isn't just for tourists anymore thanks to Willis Tower's newly renovated outdoor park, lounge space and food hall, featuring a restaurant from one of the city's most beloved chefs.

While Skydeck Chicago and the Ledge's glass boxes remain premier spots for Chicago-area views, other parts of the tower were designed for locals to grab new, even free peeks of the city.

Catalog, described as a "five-level urban destination," boasts a "vast, elegantly curved skylight" as well as restaurants, retail and entertainment.

Dining options include the newly opened Tortazo from Michelin-star chef Rick Bayless, offering fast-casual Mexican flavors, from tortas to bowls to soups.

Willis Tower's new park, the Outdoor Terrace, is open to everyone and feels like you’re in another world, with green spaces, walking paths and dining spots.

The building has a lot in store for these spaces with events and workout classes, with more information coming soon on their website.

The Skydeck itself underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation that includes Chicago-centric exhibits like an "L" car and "Second City" stage.

"The new Skydeck tells the story of Chicago—from the Great Chicago Fire to iconic city legends—and allows visitors to actively engage with our beloved home in a way that is wholly their own," said General Manager Randy Stancik. "From interactive and educational installations to fun, photo-worthy moments, guests of all ages, backgrounds and geographic locations will leave with a newfound connection to Chicago and the incredible memories of our unparalleled views."

Here's a sneak peek from Stancik and Skydeck: