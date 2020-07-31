This Strawberry Rhubarb Spritz Recipe Is All You Need This Summer

Enjoy the delicious Strawberry Rhubarb Spritz from Aba in Chicago’s West Loop, as featured on Chicago Today.

Serving Size: 1 cocktail

INGREDIENTS FOR STRAWBERRY RHUBARB SIMPLE SYRUP:

Yields: 2 cups

1 lb strawberries sliced in half (stems removed)

1 lb rhubarb cut in 1 inch pieces

2 cups of water

1 cup of sugar

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

½ tsp dried sumac

INGREDIENTS FOR SPRITZ:

Yields: 2 cups

3 oz. Strawberry rhubarb simple syrup

3 oz. processo

1 oz. vodka or gin

METHOD FOR STRAWBERRY RHUBARB SIMPLE SYRUP:

1. Bring the water, sugar, strawberries and rhubarb to a boil in a pot.

2. Reduce to a simmer for 15 minutes and then remove from heat.

3. Let cool for 15 minutes and then stir in the sumac and lemon juice.

4. Let the mixture chill completely in the fridge for at least an hour.

5. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and store in the fridge until you are ready to use.

METHOD FOR SPRITZ:

1. Add 3 oz. of Strawberry Rhubarb syrup to a glass, filled ¾ of the way with ice.

2. Pour in 1 ounce of your favorite gin or vodka.

3. Top with 3 oz. of prosecco.

Looking for a zero proof spritz? All you need is the Strawberry Rhubarb simple syrup and seltzer water!

1. Add 3 oz. of the strawberry rhubarb syrup to a glass, filled ¾ of the way with ice.

2. Top with 3 oz. of seltzer water and enjoy