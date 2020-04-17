Stunning Mini Flower Pies Recipe

We always love when lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy stops by Chicago Today because she wows us with show-stopping treats.

These Mini Flower Pies are the perfect individual dessert. Be sure to experiment with the fillings. Load some pie shells with raspberry preserves and others with Nutella and peanut butter. The possibilities are endless!

INGREDIENTS:

1 container of refrigerated pie dough

Filling of your choice. Try fruit preserves, puddings, curds, chocolate, etc.

DIRECTIONS: