Spiaggia Chef Shares Popular Risotto Recipe From New Menu

The chef from one of Chicago's most popular restaurant is spilling the beans on how to make one of the restaurant's new menu items - rissoto di robiola.

Executive chef Eric Lees shared the recipe on NBC's "Chicago Today."

Here's how to make it:

Ingredients

1 cup arborio rice

¼ cup white wine

4 cups of parmesan stock (hot)

3 Tbls cubed butter

1 oz Robiola tre latte cheese

1 Tbls olive oil

¼ cup toasted chia, white and black sesame and sunflower seeds

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp chopped shallot

1 tsp lemon juice

A dash of aged balsamic vinegar

Directions

In a large saucepan over medium heat, add your olive oil, shallot and garlic. Reduce the heat to low and cook for about 5 min, do not brown the shallot and garlic, just a light sweat. Add the rice and cook until you smell a nice popcorn aroma from toasting the rice while stirring for about 2 min. Add the wine, increase the heat to medium and stir constantly. When the wine has been evaporated, add a ladle of hot parmesan stock. Once the stock is absorbed add a little more, repeat the process, stirring constantly, until the rice is almost cooked through leaving the rice al-dente, which means a little bit to it. Add the cheese, chopped parsley, a touch of salt, fresh lemon juice, remaining of the butter. Cook over medium heat until cheese and butter are melted. In the bowl and garnish with toasted seeds and aged balsamic.