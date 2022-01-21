Instagram's ‘Dan the Baker' Shares Mouth-Watering Hits From Chicago Shop

Chicago foodies are sure to take note of pastry chef Dan the Baker on Instagram.

And it turns out that the man behind the mouth-watering creations has only been baking professionally for a few years.

"I started baking about seven years ago and just fell in love with it," said Daniel Koester. "I went to the French pastry school in 2016 and have been baking professionally since."

Since then he's supplied baked goods for the popular Soho House in the West Loop.

"But the great thing is, you don’t have to be a member to buy my treats and anyone can order and pick up from Soho," he said.

He's also known on Instagram as @Danthebakerchicago, where he posts mouth-watering images of his hit baked goods.

Koester is known for what he calls his "cruffins."

"My cruffins are very popular. It’s a cross between a croissant and a muffin," he told NBC's Chicago Today.