Bipartisan Drink Recipes to Help You Make it Through Election Day

Let’s face it, America needs a drink right now.
To take the edge off, we suggest you try one of these fabulous cocktail recipes created by award winning mixologist, Alex Renshaw.
We’ve got something for everyone: Democrats, Republicans, Chicagoland candidates and a strong code to help ease the pain. Enjoy!
Boozy Biden Blue:
1.5 oz Partida Reposado Tequila
.5 oz mezcal
.75 oz fresh lime juice
.75 oz blueberry syrup*
1 egg white
Shake and strain, serve up, express lemon peel over the cocktail
*1 part POM blueberry juice, 1 part granulated sugar. Simmer together until sugar is dissolved. Refrigerate and keep for 30 days
Ruby Republican Red:
1.5 oz Noble Oak bourbon
.75 oz Italian bitter (Campari)
.75 oz raspberry syrup**
.75 oz fresh lemon juice
Shake and strain over ice, serve in a Collins with mint sprig and orange peel garnish
**1 cup water, 1 cup granulated sugar, 1 cup fresh raspberries. Bring to a simmer until sugar is dissolved and let sit for 24 hours. Strain raspberries out and refrigerate. Good for 30 days.
Chicagoland Malort Mixer:
1.5 oz Partida blanco tequila
1.5 oz blanc vermouth
.25 oz Jeppson’s Malort
Stir and serve up
Express and insert grapefruit peel
Campaign Cure Cider:
1.5 oz Noble Oak Rye
.5 oz Luxardo Amaro Abano
2 oz hot apple cider
.5 oz honey syrup***
.75 oz fresh lemon juice
Mix ingredients together and bring to a simmer. Serve in mug and grate nutmeg over the top
***2 parts honey, 1 part water to make syrup