Chicago Today

election2020

Bipartisan Drink Recipes to Help You Make it Through Election Day

We’ve got something for everyone

Let’s face it, America needs a drink right now.

To take the edge off, we suggest you try one of these fabulous cocktail recipes created by award winning mixologist, Alex Renshaw.

We’ve got something for everyone: Democrats, Republicans, Chicagoland candidates and a strong code to help ease the pain. Enjoy!

Chicago Today

chicago today Oct 16

Joey King and the Cast of ‘The Lie' Reveal Their Own Lies, How They Are Able To Cry on Command

chicago today Oct 16

Comedian Michelle Buteau on New Hilarious Netfix Special ‘Buteaupia', Talks Prince Harry and J.Lo

Boozy Biden Blue:
1.5 oz Partida Reposado Tequila
.5 oz mezcal
.75 oz fresh lime juice
.75 oz blueberry syrup*
1 egg white
Shake and strain, serve up, express lemon peel over the cocktail
*1 part POM blueberry juice, 1 part granulated sugar. Simmer together until sugar is dissolved. Refrigerate and keep for 30 days

Ruby Republican Red:
1.5 oz Noble Oak bourbon
.75 oz Italian bitter (Campari)
.75 oz raspberry syrup**
.75 oz fresh lemon juice
Shake and strain over ice, serve in a Collins with mint sprig and orange peel garnish
**1 cup water, 1 cup granulated sugar, 1 cup fresh raspberries. Bring to a simmer until sugar is dissolved and let sit for 24 hours. Strain raspberries out and refrigerate.  Good for 30 days.

Chicagoland Malort Mixer:
1.5 oz Partida blanco tequila
1.5 oz blanc vermouth
.25 oz Jeppson’s Malort
Stir and serve up
Express and insert grapefruit peel

Campaign Cure Cider:
1.5 oz Noble Oak Rye
.5 oz Luxardo Amaro Abano
2 oz hot apple cider
.5 oz honey syrup***
.75 oz fresh lemon juice
Mix ingredients together and bring to a simmer.  Serve in mug and grate nutmeg over the top
***2 parts honey, 1 part water to make syrup

This article tagged under:

election2020chicago todaycocktailsalex renshawelection drinks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us