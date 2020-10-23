Bipartisan Drink Recipes to Help You Make it Through Election Day

Let’s face it, America needs a drink right now.

To take the edge off, we suggest you try one of these fabulous cocktail recipes created by award winning mixologist, Alex Renshaw.

We’ve got something for everyone: Democrats, Republicans, Chicagoland candidates and a strong code to help ease the pain. Enjoy!

Boozy Biden Blue:

1.5 oz Partida Reposado Tequila

.5 oz mezcal

.75 oz fresh lime juice

.75 oz blueberry syrup*

1 egg white

Shake and strain, serve up, express lemon peel over the cocktail

*1 part POM blueberry juice, 1 part granulated sugar. Simmer together until sugar is dissolved. Refrigerate and keep for 30 days



Ruby Republican Red:

1.5 oz Noble Oak bourbon

.75 oz Italian bitter (Campari)

.75 oz raspberry syrup**

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

Shake and strain over ice, serve in a Collins with mint sprig and orange peel garnish

**1 cup water, 1 cup granulated sugar, 1 cup fresh raspberries. Bring to a simmer until sugar is dissolved and let sit for 24 hours. Strain raspberries out and refrigerate. Good for 30 days.



Chicagoland Malort Mixer:

1.5 oz Partida blanco tequila

1.5 oz blanc vermouth

.25 oz Jeppson’s Malort

Stir and serve up

Express and insert grapefruit peel



Campaign Cure Cider:

1.5 oz Noble Oak Rye

.5 oz Luxardo Amaro Abano

2 oz hot apple cider

.5 oz honey syrup***

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

Mix ingredients together and bring to a simmer. Serve in mug and grate nutmeg over the top

***2 parts honey, 1 part water to make syrup