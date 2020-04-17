Fabulously Easy No-Bake Chewy Bars Recipe

Lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy shared her extra tasty and extra easy no-bake chewy bar recipe with Chicago Today.

We love these bars because you can substitute most of the ingredients with whatever treats you have on hand. Don't have dried blueberries? Throw in some M&Ms instead. Don't have almond butter? Use peanut butter. Get creative and have fun!

INGREDIENTS:

1/3 cup freeze-dried blueberries

1/3 cup freeze-dried raspberries

1 cup rolled oats or your favorite cereal

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup almond butter

1/4 cup agave or honey

DIRECTIONS: