Rome Odunze considered ‘week-to-week' with knee injury, reports say

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze underwent an MRI on his knee following the team’s 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and multiple reports have now revealed the severity of the injury.

According to those reports, including from NBC Sports Chicago Insider Josh Schrock, Odunze suffered an MCL sprain in his knee, and is considered “week-to-week.”

Odunze played most of the game Sunday, getting his first career NFL catch on a bouncing ball in the fourth quarter of the contest.

It is believed he was injured on a blocking play during the game, as he visibly hopped off the field later in the fourth quarter.

The Bears also had to deal with Keenan Allen and DJ Moore both getting banged up during the game, but both were able to finish the contest and the hope is that both will be fully ready to go against the Houston Texans in Week 2.

The same cannot be said for Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. His status remains up in the air, and the Bears’ receiving corps may have to get ready to face a tough Texans squad without its full complement of offensive weaponry.

The team won’t resume practicing until Wednesday, and that’s when media will get a first glimpse into Odunze’s injury status.