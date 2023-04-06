Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson Meets With Mayor Lori Lightfoot as Transition Begins

With major change on the horizon within the next several weeks in Chicago as the city transitions from one mayor's administration to another, the first step in that process took place Thursday afternoon.

Mayor-elect and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson met with outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot at City Hall on Thursday to discuss the transition between the two administrations ahead of Johnson's May 15 inauguration.

Lightfoot publicly congratulated Johnson on his victory earlier this week, vowing to aid him in the transition process.

In the days and weeks ahead, Johnson will likely look to assemble a transition team.

The topic of transition was predominantly discussed during Johnson and Lightfoot's meeting, with Johnson telling reporters afterwards that nothing from the campaign trail was discussed when asked if the two had shared apologies during their meeting.

Chicago’s Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson speaks at a presser Thursday after meeting with current Mayor Lori Lightfoot as the transition process begins.

Johnson added that he was appreciative of Lightfoot's service and dedication to Chicago, while sharing a piece of advice the outgoing mayor left him with.

"What I thought was very inspirational by the mayor, her recognition of just seizing the moment and being able to digest that and appreciate it. Because truthfully, you know, this is not necessarily the place that I originally sought. As a teacher, as an organizer, then eventually going into government," Johnson said.

"But she was very intentional about making sure that the city of Chicago and this wondrous position, to digest that and to take it in and appreciate it. It's going to be good advice," Johnson added.

While the mayor-elect assembled a broad coalition that has led him to the mayor's seat, he faces significant challenges in appealing to a large swath of Chicago voters who did not vote for him, in addition to 22 incumbent City Council members who endorsed Vallas.

Johnson told NBC 5 in his first post-election interview Wednesday that he is confident his administration will “not miss a bit” when he begins his term.

“Uniting this city is top of mind, and everyone gets to participate in that process to unite this city,” he told NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern in his first sit-down interview with a local outlet following his election.

So what will be some of the top items on his agenda?

Johnson started his victory speech Tuesday evening with a message to those who didn't vote for him.

"Here's what I want you to know: that I care about you, I value you, and I want to hear from you," he said. "I want to work with you and I'll be the mayor for you too. Because this campaign has always been about building a better, stronger, safer Chicago for all the people of Chicago."

Public safety was the biggest issue on the minds of voters in the election, and though Johnson did not receive the backing of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, he says he still intends to promote more detectives within the department, and to establish a collaborative relationship with police officers and other emergency workers.

“Our plan is to bring people together. I’ve said that repeatedly, that there’s more than enough for everyone in the city of Chicago, and so these conversations that we’re going to have throughout the week and in the coming days, it’s going to be centered around ‘how do we continue to collaborate to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago,’” he said.

Johnson was also asked about the search for a new police superintendent after the resignation of David Brown last month, and he says he plans to work with a variety of groups to identify a candidate, whom he hopes will come from within the department.

"I'm going to be meeting and sitting down with individuals to pull together that process so that we all understand that. And then in the coming days, of course, there'll be names that will float to the top," he said.

The incoming mayor will also face a unique challenge next year when the city’s collective bargaining agreement expires with the Chicago Teachers Union.

Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher who received the CTU’s endorsement in October, says that he will negotiate the terms of the new deal with an open mind, and says that he will seek a deal that is best for both sides, rather than simply acceding to teacher demands.

“It’s about how do we get to a yes for the city of Chicago,” he said. “My children attend Chicago Public Schools. I’m going to work hard to make sure that the people of Chicago who rely upon public schools have a say-so in the direction of the Chicago Public Schools again. It’s really about bringing people together and uniting the city around a contract, but more importantly, uniting the city around the school district.”

While Johnson has focused on his status as a uniter of the different political factions in the city, he also says that his victory was aided by a population that hungered for progressive ideals to be the order of the day at City Hall.

“We told the people the truth,” he said. “Middle class families are struggling in this city. Working people, low-income families, families living in poverty. It’s a challenge for all of us. People saw themselves in this race.”

“That’s really how we were able to unite the city around a progressive agenda. We don’t have to hide our values anymore as working people in the city of Chicago,” he added.