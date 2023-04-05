In First Post-Election Interview, Brandon Johnson Vows to ‘Unite' Chicagoans

In the aftermath of his apparent victory over Paul Vallas in the Chicago mayoral election, Brandon Johnson says that his first goal in office is to unite a divided electorate and to ensure that as many residents as possible are included in discussions to move the city forward.

Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner who is projected to have beaten Vallas by NBC News and the Associated Press, will have plenty on his plate when he assumes office on May 15, and says that he is confident that his administration will “not miss a bit” when he begins his term.

“Uniting this city is top of mind, and everyone gets to participate in that process to unite this city,” he told NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern in his first sit-down interview with a local outlet following his election.

Public safety was the biggest issue on the minds of voters in the election, and though Johnson did not receive the backing of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, he says he still intends to promote more detectives within the department, and to establish a collaborative relationship with police officers and other emergency workers.

“Our plan is to bring people together. I’ve said that repeatedly, that there’s more than enough for everyone in the city of Chicago, and so these conversations that we’re going to have throughout the week and in the coming days, it’s going to be centered around ‘how do we continue to collaborate to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago,’” he said.

Johnson was also asked about the search for a new police superintendent after the resignation of David Brown last month, and he says he plans to work with a variety of groups to identify a candidate, whom he hopes will come from within the department.

The incoming mayor will also face a unique challenge next year when the city’s collective bargaining agreement expires with the Chicago Teachers Union.

Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher who received the CTU’s endorsement in October, says that he will negotiate the terms of the new deal with an open mind, and says that he will seek a deal that is best for both sides, rather than simply acceding to teacher demands.

“It’s about how do we get to a yes for the city of Chicago,” he said. “My children attend Chicago Public Schools. I’m going to work hard to make sure that the people of Chicago who rely upon public schools have a say-so in the direction of the Chicago Public Schools again. It’s really about bringing people together and uniting the city around a contract, but more importantly, uniting the city around the school district.”

Part of Johnson’s pitch for unity includes establishing ties with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who declined to endorse a candidate in the race.

“I’m confident that I have a strong relationship with the Senate president, the speaker of the House, the governor, the City Council, the board, the president, the commissioners, the General Assembly as a whole. Uniting this city is the most important thing that the residents of the city of Chicago want,” he said.

Pritzker congratulated Johnson on his apparent victory in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“I am committed to a productive partnership that advances our shared priority of making Chicago an even better place to live, work, do business and raise a family,” he said. “I look forward to working with mayor-elect Johnson to build upon the progress we’ve made across Illinois to uplift working families in every neighborhood across this great city and state.”

While Johnson has focused on his status as a uniter of the different political factions in the city, he also says that his victory was aided by a population that hungered for progressive ideals to be the order of the day at City Hall.

“We told the people the truth,” he said. “Middle class families are struggling in this city. Working people, low-income families, families living in poverty. It’s a challenge for all of us. People saw themselves in this race.”

“That’s really how we were able to unite the city around a progressive agenda. We don’t have to hide our values anymore as working people in the city of Chicago,” he added.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has pledged to aid the Johnson team’s transition into power in coming weeks, and his former rival Vallas has also pledged his support in helping to unify voting blocs that had been at odds during the election season.

Johnson will be sworn in as mayor in mid-May.