Chicago Area Could See Temps in the 70s This Week

Chicago could see temperatures reaching the 70s by the end of the week as a warm front moves in.

Clouds expected to cover the sky during the day Monday in Chicago, with temperatures likely to remain in the mid 40s by the lake and low 50s inland.

Skies are expected to clear Monday night, allowing for temperatures to reach low-to-mid 30s. Possible frost to form overnight.

The National Weather Service warns of a significant frost risk overnight and into Tuesday morning, mainly for areas outside of Chicago. The good news is, this could be the last mention of frost until fall.

Chicago could see sunny skies Tuesday, with temperatures expected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is about eight to 10 degrees below average.

Similar temperatures are expected to remain in the mid 50s and 60s Wednesday, but likely to reach low 70s by Thursday.

Thunderstorms are expected to move in Wednesday night through Sunday, bringing at least one to two inches of rain.