5 things to know about Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month has been a major celebration in the United States for more than 40 years. Americans across the country celebrate this month with pride and joy to highlight the importance of diversity. Here are five things you should know about Hispanic Heritage Month.

What is Hispanic Heritage Month?

It's a national celebration to honor the history, culture and influence of past generations who came to the U.S. from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.

The celebration began in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson's administration as a week-long celebration called Hispanic Heritage Week. Years later, President Ronald Reagan proposed expanding this celebration to a month-long event.

It was signed into law on August 17, 1988, officially designating the 30-day period beginning September 15 through October 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month.

When is Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated?

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15. The celebration begins in the middle of the month because September 15 marks the anniversary of the independence of these five countries: Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

This is followed by Mexico's Independence Day on September 16 and Chile's on September 18. Another important date that falls within this 30-day period is Día de la Raza, or Columbus Day, which is celebrated on October 12.

What does the word Hispanic mean?

While many people use Latino and Hispanic to refer to the same thing, this is not the case. A Hispanic person is someone who comes from or is a descendant of a Spanish-speaking country. Latino is used to refer to someone who comes from Latin America or is a descendant of any Latin American country.

A person can be Hispanic and Latino, but not all Latinos are Hispanic. Brazilians, for example, are Latinos, but their native language is not Spanish. Spaniards are considered Hispanic, but not Latino since they are part of the European Union.

Countries that speak Spanish and are considered Hispanic are: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Spain, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The Latin American countries are: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Martinique, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru. Puerto Rico, St. Barthelemy, St. Maarten, St. Martin, Uruguay and Venezuela.

How many Hispanics are there in the United States?

The Pew Research Center says the Census Bureau estimates that there were approximately 63.7 million Hispanics in the United States in 2022, a new record. They made up 19% of the country's population.

How do you celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month?

People use this celebration to show the importance of Hispanics in the U.S. by donating to Hispanic charities, eating food from any of the countries being celebrated, learning about their cultures and honoring influential Hispanics who have made an impact to society.