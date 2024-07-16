RNC Updates: Wisconsin, Indiana Senate candidates join DeSantis, Haley as speakers

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

The second night of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will feature a heavy emphasis on crime prevention and cracking down on undocumented immigrants, along with heavy-hitter speakers like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The theme of the evening will be “Make America Safe Once Again,” with speakers expected to criticize the Biden administration and mayors of some of the country’s biggest cities for their failures in crime prevention.

In addition to DeSantis and Haley, several celebrities are also expected to speak, including Savannah Chrisley, and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who was considered a finalist to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate, will also address delegates.