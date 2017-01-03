Virginia Woman Finds Anaconda in Apartment Toilet

This probably isn't something you thought you needed to be afraid of.

Think again?

A Virginia woman called Animal Control last week after she found a snake in a toilet in an Arlington County apartment. To repeat: She. Found. A. Snake. In. A. Toilet.

An animal control officer was able to safely remove the "lost and confused" snake and brought him to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, the animal shelter said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The snake is a juvenile yellow anaconda, the animal shelter said. Yellow anacondas can grow to be 13 feet long and to weigh more than 100 pounds.

Fortunately, animal control officers were able to find a specialist who will be able to care of the snake, animal shelter officials said.

"We highly encourage anyone thinking about having a snake as a pet to do extremely thorough research to determine whether they will be able to adequately care for their snake," they said. "...Plus, [no one] likes being surprised by a lost and confused snake in their toilet!"

True. So, so very true.

Information was not immediately available on whether the snake was believed to have been someone's pet.

