Michelle Obama to Talk Empowerment at Apple Conference

Former first lady Michelle Obama will make an appearance Tuesday at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference for a "fireside chat."

CEO Tim Cook made the surprise announcement Monday at the end of his keynote address to the crowd in San Jose.

Cook didn't provide many details about what Obama will discuss, but said it will be about "empowering people from all walks of life to make the world a better place."

During her time as first lady, Obama launched several initiatives that focused on themes of empowerment. Her Let's Move! campaign worked to address childhood obesity, Reach Higher encouraged young people in the U.S. to enroll in higher education and Let Girls Learn helped young girls around the world go to school.

A Conversation with Michelle Obama and Lisa Jackson is slated to begin at 9 a.m. PT. The talk is closed to the public and will not be live streamed or broadcasted, according to Apple.



During the first day of Apple's conference, the tech giant on Monday unveiled its new "HomePod" speaker, virtual reality technology and software developments for its line of products.

