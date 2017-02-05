Fact Check: Trump's Immigration Ban Claim President Donald Trump's claim that his recent executive action on immigration and refugees mirrors restrictions put in place under former President Barack Obama in 2011 is not accurate, says Eugene Kiely of Factcheck.org. NBC News reports. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017)

Twitter and other major technology companies planned to file a friend-of-the-court brief Sunday night with a federal appeals court hearing challenges to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, NBC News reported.

A spokesperson for Twitter told NBC News that the final language of the filing, known in legalese as an amicus curiae brief, was being finished with plans to file it later in the evening in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

The appeals court earlier Sunday rejected the Trump administration's request to reinstate the president's order restricting entry into the United States by travelers from seven majority Muslim countries. A federal district judge in Seattle halted implementation of the order on Friday.

Some tech giants, including Amazon.com Inc. and Expedia Inc., filed briefs in connection with that case early last week, arguing that Trump's order negatively affects their businesses.