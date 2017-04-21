Bulls Look to Seize 3-0 Lead on Celtics in Game 3

Jimmy Butler and the Chicago Bulls will look to seize a 3-0 lead over the Boston Celtics in their best-of-seven series on Friday night.

The Chicago Bulls currently hold an improbable 2-0 lead over the Boston Celtics in their first round playoff series, and they’ll look to expand on that lead when they return home to the United Center on Friday night.

The excitement around their series lead will unfortunately be tempered somewhat as the team will be without Rajon Rondo for the foreseeable future. Rondo suffered a fractured thumb during Tuesday’s win over the Celtics, a game in which he scored 11 points and dished out 14 assists, and although he will not require surgery, he will be out indefinitely, according to Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg.

Rondo’s absence could not come at a worse time for the Bulls, who were just starting to find their rhythm with him as the primary ball distributor and mover on the floor. His ability to move the ball around and to create scoring opportunities for himself was opening up space for both Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler, and losing Rondo now will only hurt that as the Bulls try to win two more games to finish off the Celtics.

Even with Rondo’s injury, there are still plenty of things working in the Bulls’ favor, and it begins with the play of Wade and Butler in the series. Both players have picked up the scoring load at various times in the series, and the Celtics haven’t been able to devise a game plan to take care of both scoring threats at the same time, and that has benefitted the Bulls in a big way.

Not only are those two stars thriving against the Celtics, but Bulls center Robin Lopez has also been wreaking havoc in the paint in the first two games of the series. Lopez has been averaging nearly a double-double per game in the first two contests of the series, with 16 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in the two victories.

The Bulls have also been able to keep some of the Celtics’ most potent weapons in check in the first two games. Isaiah Thomas has looked great, averaging 26.5 points per game, but players like Al Horford and Jae Crowder have both been kept in check, and Marcus Smart has been flummoxed by the Bulls’ defense as well when he’s been on the floor.

The Bulls will hope to continue keeping those players in check with a strong defensive effort, and they’ll also be looking for Jerian Grant to step up in place of Rondo in the lineup on Friday. Grant has played only 27 minutes so far in the playoffs, scoring six points and dishing out four assists, and he’ll have to contribute a bit more if he’s going to fill the giant shoes that Rondo is leaving in the lineup.

Tip-off is scheduled for the game at 6 p.m., and the game will air nationally on ESPN and locally on Comcast Sportsnet Chicago.