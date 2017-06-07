DC Bars Break Out the Covfefe for Comey Hearing Parties

News4's Tom Sherwood talks with staff at bars that will show former FBI director James Comey's hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday morning.

Forget sports bars — it's going to be all about politics at watering holes in the nation's capitol when fired FBI Director James Comey testifies before Congress.

Several Washington, D.C., bars are hosting viewing parties for Comey’s testimony before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday. Yes, that is the most Washington thing ever, though some bars in cities across other time zones are reportedly opening early for watch parties.

"Starting at 10 a.m. anytime Donald Trump tweets about the hearing we will give a free round of drinks to everyone that's in here," said Ashley Saunders, general manager at Union Pub on Capitol Hill.

Even if that means hundreds will turn out, "it'd be great," she said.

Shaw’s Tavern in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood will open at 9:30 a.m., allowing attendees to view the 10 a.m. hearing on the bar’s five TVs.

What has been dubbed “The Comey Hearing Covfefe” will last until 12:30 p.m.

“Come on... you know you want to watch the drama unfold this Thursday,” a Facebook post by the bar reads.

The bar will feature $5 "Russian Vodka Flavors" and $10 “FBI” sandwiches, which consist of fried chicken breast, bacon and iceberg lettuce on a toasted bun.

Early morning patrons can also enjoy a $10 “FBI” breakfast: French toast, bacon and ice cream.

Rob Heim, Shaw's general manager, said this isn't the first time politics has been a big draw for the bar.

"We definitely had more people for election night than the Super Bowl," he said.

The hearing is Comey’s first congressional appearance since he was fired by President Donald Trump last month. The testimony comes amid investigations by the FBI and congressional committees into the scope of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In a statement to the intelligence committee released on Wednesday, Comey detailed a handful of one-on-one interactions with Trump that he said made him uneasy. The president had demanded his loyalty, had tried to create a "patronage relationship," and asked him to back off an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Comey alleged. Comey also confirmed Trump's assertion that he assured him Trump was not a target of the FBI's investigation into Russia's meddling and possible collusion by Trump's campaign.

At Duffy's Irish Pub in D.C., a large screen TV on the patio and 15 TVs inside will tune patrons in as lawmakers press Comey on his prepared testimony.

Duffy's will serve "Covfefe cocktails" and is located at 2106 Vermont Ave. NW in the district's U Street Corridor.

A third bar, The Pug, said in a Twitter post Monday they will open at 11 a.m., but, "given the gravity of Thusday's Comey hearings," their TVs will be showing HGTV or Law and Order re-runs.

The Pug is located at 1234 H St. NE.

Back at the Union Pub, Saunders took a political tact herself in talking about the fixture's clientele. Her customers are both pro- and anti-Trump, she said.

If you find any other bars hosting viewing parties for the hearing, click here to let us know.