Tiffany Trump to Attend Georgetown Law School

Tiffany Trump speaking at the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016

Another Trump has big plans in Washington.

Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump's younger daughter, has enrolled at Georgetown Law, a university spokesman confirmed Monday.

"I am so proud of Tiffany. Georgetown University is a truly amazing school, and she is going to love her time in Washington, D.C.," her brother Eric Trump told DailyMail.com.

Trump, 23, is a 2016 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where she double majored in sociology and urban studies.

Georgetown Law is about a mile-and-a-half from the White House and is ranked 15 by U.S. News and World Report.

A spokeswoman for the Trump family did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

