3 Dead, 9 Shot in Gunfire at Fort Lauderdale Airport

A gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, killing at least three people before being taken into custody, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

At least nine people in total were shot, sources said earlier.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed that multiple people have been killed in the attack. BSO officials said they received a call about the shooting around 12:55 p.m.

The shooting occurred at the baggage claim inside Terminal 2. Aerial footage showed a large crowd of people gathered outside on the tarmac.

Mark Lea, a 53-year-old financial adviser from Minneapolis, was in the baggage claim when, he said, a man came in and started shooting.

“I was dodging bullets and trying to help people get out of the way,” Lea told NBC News.

“At first we thought it was firecrackers, he said. “Everyone started screaming and running. The shooter made his way down through baggage claim. He had what looked like a 9mm and emptied his entire clip. People were trying to run.”

Police officers responded less than a minute after the shooting began, he said. Once the shooter was out of bullets, “he was gunned down by police,” he said.

“It was absolutely surreal,” he said. “People were scared and frantically running to avoid being shot. People were tripping over each other. They were trying to make a fast exit out of the door.”

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who was traveling from the airport, tweeted about the incident:

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.

The ATF said it's responding to the shooting to assist state and local officials. Florida Gov. Rick Scott was traveling to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed by law enforcement, his office said.

The airport has temporarily suspended all services at the airport. Miami International Airport has also announced they have added extra security after the incident.

