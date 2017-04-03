The prosecution in former NFL star Aaron Hernandez's double murder trial rested its case on Monday morning.

The day began with testimony from the prosecution's final witness, Robert Settana, an investigator with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. But shortly before 10:30 a.m., the prosecution rested its case.

The defense said it does plan to call witnesses, but requested a short recess.

Hernandez is on trial in the shooting deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Prosecutors say Hernandez gunned the victims down at a Boston stoplight after one of them bumped into him at a nightclub, spilling a drink, in July 2016. Hernandez is also charged with witness intimidation in connection to his former friend Alexander Bradley's shooting.

On Thursday, Hernandez's fiancee testified she learned to keep quiet and "not to ask any questions" in certain situations. She also claimed to have no recollection of the call phone records show Hernandez made to her on the night he allegedly murdered Furtado and de Abreu.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez's testimony for the prosecution came under the grant of immunity. Jenkins-Hernandez, who has a 4-year-old daughter with Hernandez, said she took his name in 2015.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 fatal shooting of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating the Jenkins-Hernandez's sister.