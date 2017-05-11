The city of New Orleans will remove four statues of Confederate-era events and figures in an effort to divorce itself from symbols that some see as problematic. The first statue, the Liberty Place Monument, was taken down early Monday morning.

Authorities in New Orleans on Thursday took down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis as protests both for and against the removal mounted in recent days, NBC News reported.

The statue is the second of four monuments relating to the Confederacy that's in the process of being removed by the city, after the protests and legal challenges.

To conceal their identities, workers wore masks and protective helmets when they removed the statue in the dead of night.

Demonstrators carrying Confederate flags and chanting "President Davis" argued with protesters shouting "take 'em down," referring to the monuments they see as totems of racism and white supremacy.

Some of the pro-monument demonstrators chanted "Mitch for prison" — a reference to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who is backing the monuments' removal.

