Teenage Girl, Teacher Who Vanished in March Found in Calif.

In this undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, Tad Cummins poses for a driver license, in Tenn.

A 15-year-old girl who disappeared with her 50-year-old teacher last month has been found and the teacher arrested, Tennessee authorities said Thursday.

"Tad Cummins is under arrest and Elizabeth Thomas has been safely recovered in Northern California. More details soon!" the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a tweet.

The two were reported missing on March 13 from Culleoka, a Tennessee community about 60 miles south of Nashville.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Thomas and have said they have warrants charging Cummins with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.