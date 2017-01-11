First Lady Michelle Obama arrives to an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 11, 2017

One day after her husband delivered his farewell address, Michelle Obama made her last talk show appearance as the sitting first lady and shared how emotional it has been to say goodbye after eight years in office.

During her appearance on the “Tonight Show” Wednesday night, Obama credited her mother for helping raise the first daughters during their time in the White House and shared stories behind some of the most iconic White House photos.

In one photo taken inside a fright elevator at an Inaugural ball, Barack and Michelle Obama are sharing a “private moment” as several Secret Service agents look on.

“We still travel with all these people,” Obama said of the Secret Service agents and staffers in the photo. “It’s like a romantic moment and the fellas.”

While looking at a photo of the president next to the Easter bunny, Obama quipped: “The most iconic ear profile shot in the land.”

Barack Obama shaped a legacy during his two terms as president — and the same can be said for Michelle Obama as first lady. With her passion for education and combating childhood obesity, she launched Reach Higher and Let’s Move campaigns, two initiatives Obama said she will “absolutely” continue to do work with.

“I will continue to stay involved in these issues for as long as I live,” she said. “I didn’t take these on because I was the first lady. I took these on because they meant something to me.”

But first, she’s going to take a much-needed vacation and see “how long it takes before I get bored.”

Fallon and Obama took some time to pen a few thank you notes. Obama thanked her husband "for proving your not a lame-duck, but my very own silver fox." Fallon thanked the first lady for "always promoting physical fitness."

"And, hey, since you like exercising so much, how about running for president," Fallong added.

A first-lady worthy send-off wouldn't be complete without a few special guest cameos. Comedians Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld, donning a bow tie, joined the duo for a game of Catchphrase.

"For you this is just a little talk show game, not to me," Seinfeld said of his suit.

To cap off the show, musical guest Stevie Wonder serenaded Obama with a special medley of "Isn't She Lovely" and "My Cherie Amour"