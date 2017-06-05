This undated image provided by the Archibald family shows Christine Archibald, a Canadian woman who was among the several people killed in the London attacks on Saturday, June 3, 2017. The Archibald family said in a statement released by the Canadian government on Sunday that she worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

The family of the first victim of Saturday's London Bridge attack to be publicly identified is urging people to honor her life by helping the homeless, NBC News reported.

Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, moved to London to be with her fiance and was one of seven people killed in a van-and-stabbing rampage on London Bridge and at nearby Borough Market. More than 21 others remain critical condition, officials said.

"We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister," a spokesperson for the Archibald family said Sunday. "She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. Please honor her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "heartbroken" by Archibald's death.

