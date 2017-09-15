Police: Officer Killed Boy in Virginia Suburb

A police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old boy in front of his home in Haymarket, Virginia, Prince William County police say.

Several shots were fired.

The victim's name was not available immediately, nor was information on the circumstances of the shooting.

The officer shot the boy on the 6800 block of Hartzell Hill Lane about 10:45 a.m., police said in a brief statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured. The officer who shot the boy is on administrative leave, in line with standard police procedure.

Images taken from Chopper4 show many officers in the Northern Virginia neighborhood of brick townhouses.

The investigation is ongoing.

School buses were being diverted from the area, Prince William County Public Schools said on Twitter.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.