Angelenos woke up to surprise on the Hollywood Hills on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2016.

A prankster gave the iconic Hollywood sign a new name just in time for New Year’s Day: "HOLLYWeeD."

The tinkering comes after California voters voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the November election.

Security cameras captured a lone man climbing the fence that guards the sign around midnight, according to Sgt. Gary Juneau of the Los Angeles Police Department's Security Services Division.

By placing two tarps over the "O's" in Hollywood, he transformed the sign to read "HOLLYWeeD."

The name change is being investigated as misdemeanor trespassing, Juneau said.

A similar prank was carried out on Jan. 1, 1976, to note a change in the state's marijuana policy, the Los Angeles Times wrote.

"To mark the occasion, some young men draped the two O's in 'wood' with E's to make it 'Hollyweed,'" the Los Angeles Times wrote.