Police told a Florida woman to "stop calling 911" making "false accusations" in a dispute over house and car keys hours before the woman and her 8-year-old son were fatally shot last week, NBC News reported.

Allen Dion Cashe allegedly emptied the magazine of an assault-style rifle at Latina Verneta Herring, 35, and her family in Sanford early on March 27. Herring's father and 7-year-old son were critically wounded, and two bystanders were shot, authorities said.

But three hours earlier, police were twice called to intervene as Cashe and Herring fought about the keys to her house and car, according to an arrest report obtained by NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando and The Orlando Sentinel.

Policy body camera video released over the weekend shows that Cashe was handcuffed but released, as one officer tells Herring, "Just stop calling 911 and making accusations that you don't know about."