F-16 Jet Crashes Near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland

A fighter jet has crashed in a wooded area about two miles south of Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, a fire official said about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Homes near the scene are being evacuated as a precaution due to the possibility of hazardous materials, Mark Brady of Prince George's County Fire & EMS said. Authorities are knocking on the doors of homes and are alerting residents.

The aircraft is believed to be an F-16, NBC News' Tom Costello reported.

The plane went down near Temple Hills Road and Woodelves Way in Clinton, Brady said. Some roads are closed in the area.

Kent Roberson was driving through a residential area nearby when the crash happened.

"...I just heard a loud boom, I guess... like how a large tree falls and shakes the ground," he said. "That's what it felt like and what I heard."

Roberson said he saw flames and smoke rising from the ground to his right.

"We have reports that there was one pilot on board the aircraft who parachuted out, and has been picked up by a military helicopter and has been taken to an area hospital," Brady said.

The pilot is believed to be safe, but his injuries are still being assessed, reported NBC News Pentagon correspondent Hans Nichols.

The pilot ejected close to National Harbor, Nichols reported. The altitude of the jet when he ejected is unknown.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

It is not clear if the jet was taking off or landing.

