Ex-Wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka Dies at 73

Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka visits 'The Opie & Anthony Show' at SiriusXM studios on January 9, 2013 in New York City.

Professional wrestling legend Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka died Sunday, his family announced. He was 73.

The news was first widely shared on Twitter by former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly," Johnson wrote.

World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed the news on their website Sunday.

"Snuka is regarded by many as the pioneer of high-flying offense because of his Superfly Splash from the top turnbuckle," the company wrote. "His dive off the top of the steel cage onto Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden as hundreds of flash bulbs went off will forever live as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history.

WWE extends its condolences to Snuka’s family, friends."

Snuka was charged in September 2015 in the death of 23-year-old Nancy Argentino, whose body was found in their Whitehall Township hotel room in 1983. Authorities reopened the investigation after The Morning Call newspaper raised questions about the case in 2013. Prosecutors alleged she was beaten, while Snuka maintained that she died from a fall.

A judge dismissed the murder charges earlier this month, deeming him mentally incompetent to stand trial.