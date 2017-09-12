A suspect is in custody after federal, state and local law enforcement officials responded to reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire's largest hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Lebanon police said they are still securing the area to make sure there are no further hazards after responding to reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Special agents from ATF's Boston office and representatives of the New Hampshire attorney general's office, including state police, are also responding to the scene.

The hospital was locked down following reports of an active shooter.

The name of the suspect wasn't immediately released by officials. It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Police were looking for a man described as 6'1" tall, with salt and pepper blonde hair, wearing a red camoflage shirt and may be carrying a camoflage backpack as well, according to Dartmouth College in neighboring Hanover.

The college tweeted out that anyone who sees this individual is asked to call 911.

Dartmouth College also clarified its Hanover campus is not on lockdown and classes are going on as scheduled; however, it asked people to not go back to the Lebanon campus and that a family and visitor center is being set up.

No further information was immediately available, but the investigation remains ongoing.

