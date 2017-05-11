NJ Standoff Enters 2nd Day After Shooting Leaves 1 Dead

NBC10’s Matt DeLucia is at the scene with the latest on a deadly police standoff along Centre Street in Trenton, New Jersey that continued into Thursday morning.

A tense police standoff in New Jersey's capital city has stretched past 24 hours as authorities continue to negotiate with a gunman who opened fire on U.S. Marshals attempting to serve a warrant, killing a bystander and injuring three officers.

Through the early hours of Thursday, officers on a bullhorn could be heard pleading with 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese to leave the Trenton home where he's been holed up since Wednesday morning.

Police surrounded the Trenton home on Centre Street, near Furman Street, after U.S. Marshals came under fire around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, Trenton Police Lt. Stephen Varn said. Trenton Police told NBC10 members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Regional Fugitive Task Force were initially at the house to serve a warrant when Reese opened fire.





A bystander, 56-year-old Robert Powell Jr., of Lamberton Street in Trenton, was shot and killed outside the home.

Cellphone video obtained by NBC10 shows several armed officers braced against parked cars with their guns pointed at a nearby building. A bystander is then seen crawling on the ground to safety when several shots are fired and the man scrambles for cover. At least one bullet appears to strike the bystander, who lies motionless on the ground. An officer arrives after about two and a half minutes to help the man and drags him to safety. Another shot can be heard before the video ends.





Police have not confirmed if the bystander is the man in the cellphone video. Three Mercer County sheriffs officers also suffered minor injuries, police said. Officials said they were struck by projectiles and were taken to the hospital where they were all treated and released.



Police used a loudspeaker to try and coax the 35-year-old suspect out of the home. The barricade situation -- with state police, local police, SWAT teams, US marshals and prosecutors on the scene -- continued into early Thursday morning, gunfire ringing out overnight.





"You come down with your hands up in the air and I promise you, I give you my word, that you will walk away from here," a hostage negotiator could be heard saying over a bullhorn.

A negotiator later said, "Do you see any guns pointed at you?"

Some families in the area were evacuated from their homes while others were told to remain inside for their own safety after a reverse 911 call went out. A 7-year-old boy was alone in a home across from the barricaded house. Police were able to get him out safely and reunite him with his mother.

One resident told NBC10 she is a close friend of Reese, a father of two.



"We talked to him a few times on the phone," Tamara Reaves said. "I asked him just to come out."

Reaves said the suspect is well-known and liked in their community.





"It's almost a suicide attempt to me and I love him very much," she said. "He wants somebody to take him out. He doesn't have the courage to kill himself. We want it to end in a good way, not the cops getting hurt or him getting hurt."

This story is developing. Stay with NBC10.com for updates.

