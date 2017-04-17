Young Cubs Fan Has Priceless Reaction to Ticket Surprise

The Chicago Cubs have plenty of dedicated fans, and one of the team’s youngest diehards just got the surprise of a lifetime when he received tickets to his first ever game at Wrigley Field.

That fan, 9-year-old Kolt Kyler from Pierceton, IN, works hard on his parents’ farm, and as a surprise for him, they bought him tickets to a June Cubs game and Wrigley Field, and his sister Hannah shared the moment on Twitter:

Yahoo! Sports has more to the story:

The defending World Series champions will likely inspire plenty of fans to make their first ever trip to the Friendly Confines this year, but it’s highly unlikely that they’ll get a reaction as spectacular and awesome as Kolt’s was.