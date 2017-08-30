Suburban Towing Company Sends Trucks to Help Harvey Victims

A suburban tow truck company is sending a fleet of vehicles to Texas to help with flood victims in the Houston area. NBC 5 Investigates' Chris Coffey has the latest on the convoy. (Published 4 hours ago)

Organizations from across the country are answering calls to help Hurricane Harvey flood victims, including a suburban towing company that sent about half its fleet to assist drivers in the Lone Star State.

Drivers for W & W Towing in Blue Island loaded supplies onto their trucks Wednesday for what could be a lengthy stay in Texas.

Henry Craig said he got the call from his boss just before noon.

"A little nervous, but hey, that blessing someone else knocks out the nervousness," Craig said.

W & W Towing owner Early Walker said he answered a request for help from the insurance industry.

On Wednesday afternoon, Walker sent six trucks to help with Houston flood recovery efforts, and he may also seek more trucks this weekend.

"When you get a call like this in a situation like this you definitely have to heed to that," Walker said. "If it was a situation that happened here, we would definitely want the same help."

The drivers will be tasked with pulling vehicles out of flooded areas hit by Hurricane Harvey and taking them to safe locations.

The drivers could be gone for a week or more before rotating out with another crew.

A spokesperson for the towing company said FEMA will help fund their efforts.