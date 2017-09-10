A woman was able to escape after a man attempted to kidnap her in the Ford City neighborhood on Sunday morning, police said in a community alert.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Ford City Dr., a man walked up to a woman as she was walking her dog. He then attempted to engage her in conversation and then offered her a piece of candy, according to a police report.

After the woman started to walk away, the man grabbed her arm and placed a white rag over her face. The woman’s dog then bit the man, and she was able to escape.

The man fled the scene in a white van with two rear windows and a sliding door, but there was no rear license plate on the vehicle according to police.

The man, described as Asian or possibly Indian, looked to be in his early 50’s and stood 5-foot-5 and weighed around 150 pounds. He is described as having dark hair, speaking with a heavy accent, and wearing a black jacket with red sleeves and black dress shoes by the woman.

Police are asking residents in the area to contact them if they have any information on the incident. Residents can call either 911 or Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.