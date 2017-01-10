Byron Miranda has the latest forecast update for the Chicago area. (Published 3 hours ago)

Hundreds of flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport Tuesday as a Wind Advisory remained in effect across the Chicago area.

At least 292 flights were canceled at O'Hare by 2 p.m., while delays were averaging 64 minutes, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

At least 1408 flights were delayed at O'Hare in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 844 of those being arrivals and the other 564 departures.

The cancellations were split nearly evenly between arrivals and departures, with 148 and 144 reported at O'Hare, respectively.

The airport tweeted a warning to travelers to check their flight status with the airline around 1:45 p.m.

Delays at Midway Airport however, were averaging less than 15 minutes and there were just two cancellations, the CDA reported.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire Chicago area except for the counties under a more severe High Wind Warning: McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee and Iroquois counties in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton counties in Indiana.

Winds are expected to reach up to 60 mph, while frequent gusts could make driving difficult and may cause property damage, according to the National Weather Service.