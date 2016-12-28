The 25th anniversary of “Wayne’s World” will see a star’s return to the Land of (Baberaham) Lincoln.

Tia Carrere, who played Cassandra, will appear at the Hollywood Boulevard Cinema in Woodridge February to celebrate the cult classic turning a quarter of a century old, the theater announced in a news release.

“Wayne’s World” stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as two goofy musicians in Aurora, Illinois with their own television show. The movie is a 90s comedy classic with a special place in the heart of Illinoisians. It originated as a Saturday Night Live skit.

Carrere will sign autographs, take photos with fans and do Q-and-As before screenings of “Wayne’s World” and “True Lies.”

Carrere also held roles in such notable films as “Lilo and Stitch,” “Relic Hunter” and “Wayne’s World 2.” Her musical prowess wasn’t just a stunt for the silver screen either. She’s an accomplished recording artist, her track “I never Even Told You,” appeared on the soundtrack for the animated film “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.”

Carrere will be at the theatre the following dates:

Friday, Feb. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 from noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5 from noon to 5 p.m.

The Hollywood Boulevard Cinema is located at 1001 W. 75th Street in Woodridge. A ticket for one of the screenings is required to meet Carrere, according to the event’s Facebook page. The page also says “cash only for autograph and photo opportunities,” but does not specify a price.