How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Live in the Chicago Area

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the sky beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 right here.

Eclipse Glasses in High Demand in Chicago

It's been nearly a century since an eclipse was visible from coast to coast, and people are frantically taking advantage of the opportunity. NBC 5's Kye Martin has more on eclipse fever. (Published Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017)

We will offer a live stream with complete coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. online. The coverage will continue until the eclipse has ended.

The eclipse, due on August 21, has astronomy enthusiasts and summer road-trippers flocking to the "path of the totality," a belt of states across the country that will provide prime viewing of the solar event. But as hotels fill up and time runs out to find a viewing spot, watchers are looking for other options.

An entire generation of Americans haven’t seen a total eclipse. The last time totality passed over the contiguous U.S. was in 1979.