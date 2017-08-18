Quarterback Depth Chart Unchanged, Fox Says

Mitchell Trubisky may have been the Chicago Bears' most exciting player on the field in their first preseason game, but that hasn't impacted where he's at on their depth chart.

According to head coach John Fox, Trubisky will still be the third quarterback to take the field when the Bears battle the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.

"I think I've answered that like 20 times, but yes," Fox said when asked about the quarterback rotation.

Trubisky had a strong game against the Denver Broncos in his first appearance, completing 18-of-25 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown in the contest. Meanwhile, Mike Glennon, who will remain the team's starter this week, threw an interception and completed just two passes in eight attempts.

Mark Sanchez will remain the team's second-string quarterback in the game after going 1-for-4 for four yards in his first game.