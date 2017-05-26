Andy Avalos has the latest forecast Friday and headed into the weekend.

A tornado watch was issued Friday afternoon for counties in Illinois and Indiana ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.



Kankakee County in Illinois and Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana remain under the watch until 8 p.m., the National Weather Service announced.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Livingston County until 4:30 p.m. According to the NWS, the storm is moving east at 35 MPH, with wind gusts up to 60 MPH and half dollar-size hail.

The towns of Pontiac, Fairbury, Chenoa, Saunemin, Emington, and Forrest are in the path of the storm, according to the warning.

Though a bulk of the potential severe weather is forecast to stay south of I-80, the Chicago-area also likely will be impacted by the weather.



The Chicago White Sox on Friday afternoon postponed the first game of a scheduled doubleheader on Friday evening, but their second game, which starts at 7:10 p.m., is still scheduled to be played.



Early predictions show Saturday looks to be partly sunny and mild with a chance for showers and storms during the evening hours. Sunday, conditions turn cloudy with showers and storms possible in the morning hours and a breezy and mild afternoon.

Temperatures for both days look to stay in the low- to mid-70s.

Monday will see partly sunny skies with some scattered showers and isolated storms possible. Temperatures highs are expected to sit in the upper-60s and low-70s.