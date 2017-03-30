Today's Forecast: Wet & Windy

Today: Overcast, windy and chilly with periods of rain and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain at times. A few strong to severe storms will be possible later this afternoon and early this evening mainly in areas far south of I-80 from Kankakee to Valparaiso with damaging winds, large hail and very heavy rain. Highs in low 40s along the lakefront to mid 40s inland, but between 55 to 60 degrees south of I-80. Wind: E/NE 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Tonight: Rain and storms taper to showers early; continued breezy and quite chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s in most areas. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Friday: Overcast with lingering showers in the morning. Continued cloudy in the afternoon with drizzle; windy and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s lakefront to mid 40s inland. Wind: 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph.



Saturday: Clouds break for partial sun in the afternoon, seasonable temps. Highs in the low 50s inland, but cooler along the lake.



Sunday: Mostly cloudy to overcast with light to moderate rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s inland, but cooler along the lake.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with more light rain or showers likely. Highs mid 50s inland, but cooler along the lakefront for the White Sox Home Opener.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 50s, but cooler along the lakefront.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain likely; windy. Highs in the mid 50s.