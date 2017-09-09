The Chicago White Sox haven’t given their fans a lot to cheer about this season, but they made some history on Saturday night against the San Francisco Giants.

The White Sox came out firing against former teammate Jeff Samardzija, who surrendered four home runs to the Sox in five and two-thirds innings of work.

All four of the White Sox starting infielders, Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu, Yolmer Sanchez, and Yoan Moncada, ultimately homered in the game. According to Christopher Kamka of CSN Chicago, that feat had never been accomplished by the White Sox in their history.

The Sox set another team record as well. Both Sanchez and Anderson also hit triples in the game, making them the first pair of White Sox teammates to ever hit a home run and a triple in the same game.

Finally, Abreu joined an exclusive club of his own, as his eighth inning triple earned him the first cycle the White Sox have had since 2000.

That was more than enough for James Shields, who gave up just one earned run after being removed from his last start following a line drive off of his knee.