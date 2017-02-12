A family is searching for answers after an 11-year-old girl was shot in the head on Chicago’s South Side on Saturday. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

Family Asks for Prayers After 11-Year-Old Shot in the Head

A family is searching for answers as an 11-year-old girl fights for her life after being shot in the head on Chicago’s South Side Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 6500 block of S. King Dr. in the city’s Parkway Gardens neighborhood, according to police.

Around 7:40 p.m., the 11-year-old girl was sitting in the back of a car when shots rang out, authorities said, striking her in the head.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to police, and was listed in critical condition.

Family members identified the victim as Takiya Holmes, and said she is on life support.

“When her mom called and said that Takiya had been shot, I thought she made a mistake,” said Takiya’s grandmother Patsy Holmes.

Holmes said Takiya in the family’s minivan with her mother, aunt and younger brother when they suddenly heard gunfire.

“Shots rang out, she told everybody to get down, and once they stopped, she asked was everybody ok and Takiya did not respond,” Holmes said.

Now, the family is asking the public to pray for her recovery, and for anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

“It’s grim and we want prayers to go up for her,” Holmes said. “We want whoever saw what happened to tell the police. This is happening too much in Chicago.”

Takiya is one of two young girls shot within an hour of one another on the city’s South Side on Saturday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., a 12-year-old girl was shot in the 1900 block of W. 57th St in the West Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

She was playing with friends when gunfire erupted, officials said. She sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The girl, who has not been identified, was an unintended victim of the shooting, according to police.

No one is in custody for either incident, and authorities continue to investigate.