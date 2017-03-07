Congressman Peter Roskam says the one town hall he did in his 10 years as congressman was miserable. On Monday, he spoke at the City Club, focusing on reforming tax code. He did not take any reporter questions and a small group of protesters gathered outside the events, asking to meet with him. Mary Ann Ahern reports.

Congressman Peter Roskam was scheduled to hold a Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday night, yet some constituents said they were given little notice - another development in the ongoing saga surrounding Roskam's availability.

Roskam’s staff said there is never much advance notice for the Tele-Town Halls, but instead, robocalls are made to landlines in the district several hours before the event.

Tuesday’s event will be the 131st TeleTown Hall Roskam has held. In recent weeks, Roskam has received increased attention because he has refused to meet face-to-face in a larger town hall setting.

Constituents must log on to Roskam’s campaign website or Facebook page to participate in the Tele-Town Hall.

“We cannot promote these through official government channels,” said Roskam spokesperson David Pasch. “If this was a Congressional event, promoted on a government FB page, and someone asked him a question like ‘Why should I vote for you?’ or anything remotely related to campaign activity, he would not be able to answer it without violating ethics rules.”

Not until NBC 5 began asking questions did Roskam remove the prerequisite for callers to agree to receive campaign materials in order to participate, adding a disclaimer to the sign-up page:

"The information provided will only be used for Roskam for Congress telephone town halls. It will not be shared with other organizations or used for fundraising purposes."

Still, Sandra Alexander, a constituent from Roskam’s district said, “I am very frustrated at the lack of accessibility of Rep. Roskam.”